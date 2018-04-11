Omeros (OMER) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, March 23rd.

OMER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of Omeros and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 target price on shares of Omeros and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omeros from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $19.00 target price on shares of Omeros and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.88.

NASDAQ OMER opened at $13.38 on Friday. Omeros has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -29.93, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market cap of $655.72, a P/E ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 3.61.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Omeros will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Omeros by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Omeros in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.51% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large-market, as well as orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies and disorders of the central nervous system. Its marketed drug product, Omidria (phenylephrine and ketorolac injection), is used during cataract surgery or intraocular lens (IOL) replacement.

