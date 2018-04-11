OmiseGO Reaches Market Cap of $997.28 Million (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. In the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar. One OmiseGO token can now be purchased for about $9.77 or 0.00140985 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, BX Thailand, Huobi and Mercatox. OmiseGO has a total market cap of $997.28 million and approximately $38.75 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00063283 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00019113 BTC.

ION (ION) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00032873 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00012790 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007603 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00001294 BTC.

BigUp (BIGUP) traded down 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ammo Rewards (AMMO) traded up 82.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DigiCube (CUBE) traded up 102.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OmiseGO Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 6th, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,042,552 tokens. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go. The official website for OmiseGO is omg.omise.co. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators which enforce behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. “

OmiseGO Token Trading

OmiseGO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: AEX, Gate.io, BX Thailand, Exrates, OKEx, Bittrex, TDAX, Coinbene, Cobinhood, COSS, Kucoin, Binance, Coinrail, Liqui, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Upbit, EtherDelta, Bit-Z, Poloniex, Coinnest, Livecoin, Huobi, Radar Relay, Bitfinex, BigONE, Bancor Network, ChaoEX and Mercatox. It is not currently possible to buy OmiseGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

