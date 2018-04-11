OMNI-LITE INDS CAN (OLNCF) and Materion (MTRN) Critical Comparison

OMNI-LITE INDS CAN (OTCMKTS: OLNCF) and Materion (NYSE:MTRN) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for OMNI-LITE INDS CAN and Materion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OMNI-LITE INDS CAN 0 0 0 0 N/A Materion 0 2 0 0 2.00

Materion has a consensus target price of $48.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.52%. Given Materion’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Materion is more favorable than OMNI-LITE INDS CAN.

Dividends

Materion pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. OMNI-LITE INDS CAN does not pay a dividend. Materion pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Materion has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares OMNI-LITE INDS CAN and Materion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OMNI-LITE INDS CAN 11.74% 4.38% 3.67% Materion 1.00% 6.95% 4.45%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OMNI-LITE INDS CAN and Materion’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OMNI-LITE INDS CAN $7.18 million 1.51 $760,000.00 N/A N/A Materion $1.14 billion 0.94 $11.45 million $1.72 30.84

Materion has higher revenue and earnings than OMNI-LITE INDS CAN.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.1% of Materion shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Materion shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

OMNI-LITE INDS CAN has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Materion has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Materion beats OMNI-LITE INDS CAN on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OMNI-LITE INDS CAN

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. develops, produces, and markets specialized metal matrix composite, aluminum, carbon, and stainless steel alloy products to Fortune 500 companies. It offers vibration resistant stainless steel fastener components and jet engine components for the aerospace industry; transmission valves and airbag retainer rivets for the automotive industry; inventory control cups and other components for inventory control systems for the commercial industry; links and head caps for the military sector; and ceramic track spikes for the sports and recreation industry. The company also distributes its track spikes online. It serves customers primarily in the United States, Canada, and Barbados. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

About Materion

Materion Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is an integrated producer of engineered materials used in a range of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The Company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment consists of businesses, such as Performance Metals and Technical Materials. The Advanced Materials segment produces chemicals, microelectronics packaging, precious metal, non-precious metal and specialty metal products. The Precision Coatings segment includes units, such as Precision Optics and Large Area Coatings. Its products include inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium and copper-based alloys, beryllium composites, ceramics and engineered clad, and plated metal systems.

