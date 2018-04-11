Omni (OMNI) Trading Down 3.8% Over Last Week

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 4:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. During the last seven days, Omni has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Omni has a total market cap of $12.79 million and $741,375.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can now be bought for approximately $22.80 or 0.00333083 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, Bittrex and C-CEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.65 or 0.01675670 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008781 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005295 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008185 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00017446 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded up 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00027395 BTC.

Omni Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 617,170 coins and its circulating supply is 560,854 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, C-CEX and Poloniex. It is not currently possible to buy Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

