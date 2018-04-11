Omni (OMNI) One Day Volume Tops $773,342.00

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 11th. One Omni coin can now be bought for about $22.95 or 0.00330872 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, C-CEX and Bittrex. Omni has a total market cap of $12.87 million and $773,342.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.39 or 0.01663450 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008858 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008457 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004986 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00017481 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00026127 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 617,172 coins and its circulating supply is 560,856 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni.

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is not currently possible to purchase Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

