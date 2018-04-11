Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) Price Hits $23.23 on Exchanges

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Omni coin can currently be bought for approximately $23.23 or 0.00335350 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX, Poloniex and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Omni has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. Omni has a total market capitalization of $13.03 million and approximately $790,055.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.05 or 0.01661060 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008939 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008452 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005066 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00017500 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001235 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00022580 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 617,172 coins and its circulating supply is 560,856 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is not currently possible to buy Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

