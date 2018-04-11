Omnicom Group (OMC) Holdings Boosted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMC. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,653,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $557,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,260 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,355,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,899,000 after acquiring an additional 702,181 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,194,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $451,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,325 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,937,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,582,000 after acquiring an additional 525,157 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,025,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,163,000 after acquiring an additional 16,868 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Treasurer Dennis E. Hewitt sold 2,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $154,760.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 42,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,370.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMC traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.03. 1,070,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,579,761. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $16,491.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. Omnicom Group has a twelve month low of $65.32 and a twelve month high of $86.71.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

OMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Macquarie cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.46.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The company offers a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. Its services comprises advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communication, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and instore design services.

