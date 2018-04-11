On Deck Capital (ONDK) Research Coverage Started at UBS

UBS started coverage on shares of On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, March 27th, www.benzinga.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of On Deck Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of On Deck Capital from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of On Deck Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of On Deck Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.39.

Shares of ONDK stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.37. 194,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,426. On Deck Capital has a 52-week low of $3.29 and a 52-week high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 25.41 and a quick ratio of 25.41.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. On Deck Capital had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $87.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that On Deck Capital will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,322,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of On Deck Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of On Deck Capital by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 452,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 48,252 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of On Deck Capital by 232.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 265,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 185,377 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of On Deck Capital by 1,842.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 211,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 200,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “On Deck Capital (ONDK) Research Coverage Started at UBS” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/on-deck-capital-ondk-coverage-initiated-by-analysts-at-ubs-updated-updated.html.

About On Deck Capital

On Deck Capital, Inc offers an online platform for small business lending. The Company’s platform aggregates and analyzes data points from disparate data sources to assess the creditworthiness of small businesses. Small businesses apply for a term loan or line of credit on the Company’s Website, and using its OnDeck Score, the Company makes a funding decision and transfers the funds.

Receive News & Ratings for On Deck Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On Deck Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.