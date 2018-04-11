Opescoin Trading 18.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CRYPTO:OPES)

Opescoin (CURRENCY:OPES) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, Opescoin has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar. Opescoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of Opescoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opescoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,905.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.90 or 0.06107920 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $652.76 or 0.09472520 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.37 or 0.01659720 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.99 or 0.02408710 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00203403 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00077007 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00600239 BTC.

Opescoin Coin Profile

Opescoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2015. Opescoin’s official Twitter account is @Opescoindev.

Opescoin Coin Trading

Opescoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to buy Opescoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opescoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opescoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

