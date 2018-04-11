Opg Power Ventures (OPG) Insider Acquires £9,000 in Stock

Opg Power Ventures (LON:OPG) insider Dmitri Tsvetkov purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £9,000 ($12,720.85).

Dmitri Tsvetkov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 19th, Dmitri Tsvetkov acquired 25,000 shares of Opg Power Ventures stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £4,500 ($6,360.42).

On Tuesday, January 9th, Dmitri Tsvetkov purchased 25,000 shares of Opg Power Ventures stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £5,750 ($8,127.21).

Shares of LON OPG traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 18 ($0.25). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,283. Opg Power Ventures has a 12-month low of GBX 16 ($0.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 55 ($0.78).

Opg Power Ventures Company Profile

OPG Power Ventures Plc develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. It operates thermal power, natural gas, and waste heat power plants with an installed capacity of 750 megawatts. The company primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies.

