Ophir Energy (OPHR) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Ophir Energy (LON:OPHR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.13) target price on shares of Ophir Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 75 ($1.06) target price on shares of Ophir Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Ophir Energy from GBX 100 ($1.41) to GBX 85 ($1.20) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Ophir Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 70 ($0.99) target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.27) target price on shares of Ophir Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 81.56 ($1.15).

Ophir Energy stock opened at GBX 56.64 ($0.80) on Wednesday. Ophir Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 51 ($0.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 93.75 ($1.33).

About Ophir Energy

Ophir Energy plc operates as an independent upstream oil and gas exploration and production company in Asia, Africa, and internationally. The company develops offshore and deep-water oil and gas exploration assets. It holds 95% interests in Block AD-03 located in the Rakhine Basin in Myanmar; 23.3% interests in Block 5 located in the Sureste in the Gulf of Mexico; and 45% interests in Block CI-513 located in Cote d'Ivoire in West Africa.

