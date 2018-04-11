Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Opiant Pharmaceuticals earned a daily sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 48.2431502501961 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.58. 23,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,716. The firm has a market cap of $45.89, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of -0.63. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $51.90.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

