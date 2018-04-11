Brokers Set Expectations for Restaurant Brands International’s Q2 2018 Earnings (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued on Monday, March 26th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.86. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$72.00 price target on Restaurant Brands International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$81.00.

QSR opened at C$70.81 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of C$69.33 and a 12 month high of C$88.36.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.59 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 46.86% and a return on equity of 72.64%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.554 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

In other news, Director Ali Hedayat bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$72.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$364,300.00. Also, insider Heitor Goncalves sold 5,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.02, for a total value of C$324,432.94. Insiders have sold a total of 148,788 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,280 in the last quarter.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

