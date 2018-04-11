OppenheimerFunds Inc. Increases Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Eldon W. Schaffer II sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,803,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,857 shares in the company, valued at $4,766,115.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director King W. Harris sold 68,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $6,207,960.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 193,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,410,725.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,090 shares of company stock worth $16,807,725. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ATR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo restated a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $83.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Shares of AptarGroup stock traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $92.25. 250,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,525. The stock has a market cap of $5,583.83, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.53. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $93.10.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.17 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/oppenheimerfunds-inc-buys-665-shares-of-aptargroup-inc-atr-updated-updated-updated.html.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc is a provider of a range of packaging, dispensing and sealing solutions, primarily for the beauty, personal care, homecare, prescription drug, consumer healthcare, injectables, food and beverage markets. The Company has manufacturing facilities located throughout the world, including North America, Europe, Asia and South America.

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.