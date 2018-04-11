STERIS (STE) Position Boosted by OppenheimerFunds Inc.

OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS (NYSE:STE) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 1,122.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in STERIS in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in STERIS in the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Sudhir K. Pahwa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total transaction of $184,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $955,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,415 shares of company stock worth $7,178,536 over the last 90 days. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:STE traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.75. 228,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,261. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. STERIS has a twelve month low of $69.12 and a twelve month high of $96.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,899.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.12.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. STERIS had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $661.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that STERIS will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 32.98%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $102.00 price target on STERIS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/oppenheimerfunds-inc-buys-703-shares-of-steris-plc-ste-updated-updated-updated.html.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc develops, manufactures, and markets infection prevention, contamination control, microbial reduction, and surgical and gastrointestinal support products and services for healthcare, pharmaceutical, scientific, research, industrial, and governmental customers worldwide. The company's Healthcare Products segment offers steam, vaporized hydrogen peroxide, and ethylene oxide sterilizers, as well as liquid chemical sterilant processing systems; automated washer/disinfector systems; general and specialty surgical tables, surgical and examination lights, equipment management systems, operating room storage cabinets, warming cabinets, scrub sinks, and other accessories; and gastrointestinal devices and accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.