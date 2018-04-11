OppenheimerFunds Inc. Trims Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (SSD)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. lessened its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,887 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SSD traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.38. 130,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,805. The company has a market cap of $2,626.02, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.48. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a one year low of $39.82 and a one year high of $61.62.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $231.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.47 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.48%. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 4th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, major shareholder Sharon H. Simpson sold 26,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $1,546,382.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Psb Fund Simpson sold 253,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $14,626,092.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 719,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,458,665.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,190,672 shares of company stock valued at $69,417,942. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SSD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

