Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Stake Lowered by OppenheimerFunds Inc.

OppenheimerFunds Inc. cut its holdings in Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,936 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. owned 0.15% of Shoe Carnival worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the third quarter worth about $224,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the third quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

SCVL stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.33. 305,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,005. Shoe Carnival has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $28.38. The company has a market cap of $383.30, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.81.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $243.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.19 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Shoe Carnival will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 6th. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 20.13%.

Shoe Carnival announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCVL shares. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Pivotal Research raised Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

In other Shoe Carnival news, CEO Clifton E. Sifford sold 7,500 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $178,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,673,946.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP W Kerry Jackson sold 4,000 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $95,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,874.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,700 shares of company stock worth $302,781 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as family footwear retailer in the United States. It provides various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children, as well as accessories, including socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets.

