Oracle Co. (ORCL) Position Decreased by Buckingham Asset Management LLC

Buckingham Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,081 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $931,000. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,030,585 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,726,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $461,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $45.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $185,578.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.33. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $43.60 and a 52-week high of $53.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. Oracle had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 16th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Cleveland Research cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a $58.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.11.

In other news, insider Thomas Kurian sold 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $85,493,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,522,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,590,815.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $5,743,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,441,786.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,981,250 shares of company stock worth $99,315,438 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

