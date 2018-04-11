Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global downgraded shares of Oracle to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Cleveland Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, March 18th. Finally, Instinet started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $51.12 price objective for the company. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.11.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.61. 10,391,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,293,680. The firm has a market cap of $185,868.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. Oracle has a 12-month low of $43.60 and a 12-month high of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Oracle will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

In related news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $186,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $5,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,981,250 shares of company stock worth $99,315,438 in the last quarter. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acrospire Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 947.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 81,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 57.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

