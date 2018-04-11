Oracle (ORCL) Now Covered by Monness Crespi & Hardt

Equities researchers at Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ORCL. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Vetr lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.82 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a $55.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.11.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $45.82 on Wednesday. Oracle has a 1 year low of $43.60 and a 1 year high of $53.48. The company has a market cap of $185,868.14, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. Oracle had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Oracle will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Thomas Kurian sold 1,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $85,493,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,522,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,590,815.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $186,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,981,250 shares of company stock valued at $99,315,438 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 947.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 81,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

