Orange S.A. (ORA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €16.99 ($20.97).

Several brokerages recently commented on ORA. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.50 ($20.37) price target on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €17.50 ($21.60) price target on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase set a €18.00 ($22.22) price target on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €18.00 ($22.22) price target on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

ORA stock traded up €0.09 ($0.11) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €14.03 ($17.32). The company had a trading volume of 13,330,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,300,000. Orange has a fifty-two week low of €13.31 ($16.43) and a fifty-two week high of €15.80 ($19.51).

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators primarily in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile, fixed-line telephony, fixed broadband, business solutions and networks, and carrier services; sells mobile devices, equipment, and accessories; and sells and rents fixed-line equipment.

