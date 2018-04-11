Orchid Island Capital (ORC) Position Lessened by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,939,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.42% of Orchid Island Capital worth $36,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORC. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 10,637 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 129,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Orchid Island Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. 28.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

NYSE:ORC opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $396.40, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.31. Orchid Island Capital has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $11.13.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. equities analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Orchid Island Capital declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase 4,520,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 28th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 128.57%.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/orchid-island-capital-orc-position-lessened-by-blackrock-inc.html.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.