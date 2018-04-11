Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 28,574 Shares of O'Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 62.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 28,574 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens set a $300.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $241.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O'Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of O'Reilly Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $297.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.11.

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 10,000 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.17, for a total transaction of $98,068.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,735 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,080 over the last ninety days. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $3.90 on Wednesday, hitting $232.79. 777,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,312. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19,348.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94. O'Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52-week low of $169.43 and a 52-week high of $279.23.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 119.05%. O'Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that O'Reilly Automotive Inc will post 15.45 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/oreilly-automotive-inc-orly-holdings-cut-by-metropolitan-life-insurance-co-ny-updated-updated-updated.html.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a specialty retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories in the United States. The Company sells its products to both do-it-yourself (DIY) and professional service provider customers. The Company’s product line includes new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature control, chassis parts, driveline parts and engine parts; maintenance items, such as oil, antifreeze, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting, engine additives and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers and truck accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.