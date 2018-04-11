Teachers Advisors LLC Has $43.50 Million Holdings in O'Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of O'Reilly Automotive worth $43,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC boosted its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC now owns 165,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,927,000 after acquiring an additional 26,211 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 519.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 61,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,745,000 after acquiring an additional 51,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $363,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $894,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORLY stock traded down $3.90 on Wednesday, reaching $232.79. 778,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.11. O'Reilly Automotive Inc has a one year low of $169.43 and a one year high of $279.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $19,348.97, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.12. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 119.05%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that O'Reilly Automotive Inc will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of O'Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of O'Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.11.

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.67, for a total transaction of $376,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,735 shares of company stock worth $5,033,080 in the last 90 days. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WARNING: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/oreilly-automotive-inc-orly-stake-raised-by-teachers-advisors-llc-updated-updated-updated.html.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a specialty retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories in the United States. The Company sells its products to both do-it-yourself (DIY) and professional service provider customers. The Company’s product line includes new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature control, chassis parts, driveline parts and engine parts; maintenance items, such as oil, antifreeze, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting, engine additives and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers and truck accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.