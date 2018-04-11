Origin Agritech (SEED) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Origin Agritech earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.4937251985789 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

SEED traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,305. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Origin Agritech has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35.

About Origin Agritech

Origin Agritech Limited, an agricultural biotechnology company, engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities in the People's Republic of China. The company is involved in the research and development, production, sale, and marketing of hybrid crop seeds; and provision of related technical services.

