Zacks Investment Research Lowers Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, “Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. operates as a supplier of Carbon Black. It offers products for Coatings, Printing Inks, Polymers, Rubber and other applications. Orion operates in two segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Company’s Gas Blacks, Furnace Blacks and Specialty Carbon Blacks tint, colorize and enhance the performance of plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, adhesives and sealants, tires, and manufactured rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OEC. JPMorgan Chase upped their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. UBS reissued a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Group began coverage on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $35.00 target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1,577.35, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.75.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 123.23% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $339.76 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 19th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.08%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,721 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

