Orion Group (ORN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Orion Group Holdings, Inc. is a construction company which provides services on and off the water primarily in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin. The company’s operating segment consists of heavy civil marine construction segment and commercial concrete segment. Heavy civil marine construction segment services includes marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design and specialty services. Commercial concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. Orion Group Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Orion Marine Group Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

ORN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Orion Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of ORN opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. Orion Group has a 1-year low of $5.17 and a 1-year high of $8.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.81, a P/E ratio of -48.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.12. Orion Group had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Orion Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Orion Group will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORN. Boston Partners increased its stake in Orion Group by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,845,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,447,000 after purchasing an additional 694,395 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Orion Group by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 555,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 132,234 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Orion Group in the third quarter valued at $388,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at $458,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Orion Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,015,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,223,000 after purchasing an additional 47,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

