Ormeus Coin Price Hits $2.07 on Top Exchanges (ORME)

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORME) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Ormeus Coin has a total market capitalization of $35.28 million and approximately $5.78 million worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ormeus Coin has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. One Ormeus Coin token can currently be purchased for about $2.07 or 0.00029852 BTC on exchanges including C-CEX, Mercatox, HitBTC and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007645 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003062 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.33 or 0.00854373 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00015476 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014404 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00041316 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00174712 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00063387 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Ormeus Coin

Ormeus Coin’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,029,321 tokens. Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin. The official website for Ormeus Coin is ormeuscoin.com. The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin.

Ormeus Coin Token Trading

Ormeus Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC, C-CEX and Mercatox. It is not currently possible to purchase Ormeus Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ormeus Coin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ormeus Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

