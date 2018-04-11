Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Orrstown Financial Services earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the bank an impact score of 45.6602175896648 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

NASDAQ:ORRF traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.65. 7,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,892. Orrstown Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.89, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.41.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.08 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 7.53%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

