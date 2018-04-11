Orthopediatrics (KIDS) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Orthopediatrics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.6370380969867 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of KIDS stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.20 and a PE ratio of -3.18. Orthopediatrics has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 5.29.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Orthopediatrics in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/orthopediatrics-kids-receiving-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-study-finds.html.

About Orthopediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, spica tables, response spine systems, and pediguards; bandloc, a sub-laminar banding system; and sports medicine and other products, such as anterior cruciate ligament and medial patellofemoral ligament systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Orthopediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthopediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.