OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, “OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. Their Research and Development teams are focused on expanding and enhancing their product portfolios and delivering breakthrough technology solutions and are making technological advances designed to keep pace with their rapidly changing marketplace. They have three operating divisions: Security division, Healthcare division & Optoelectronics & Manufacturing division. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $106.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

OSI Systems stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.88. The company had a trading volume of 10,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,352. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $96.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1,197.46, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.81.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. OSI Systems had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $277.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 6th that permits the company to buyback 1,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Meyer/ Luskin bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,135,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,376 shares in the company, valued at $589,253.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in OSI Systems by 126.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $400,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in OSI Systems by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in OSI Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 275,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment provides baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

