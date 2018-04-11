OsmiumCoin Price Tops $0.0261 (CRYPTO:OS76)

OsmiumCoin (CURRENCY:OS76) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 27th. OsmiumCoin has a total market cap of $23,310.00 and $41.00 worth of OsmiumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OsmiumCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0261 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OsmiumCoin has traded up 8.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.67 or 0.01668120 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008802 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008315 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004953 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00017312 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded 40.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00026878 BTC.

About OsmiumCoin

OS76 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2016. OsmiumCoin’s total supply is 894,026 coins. OsmiumCoin’s official Twitter account is @OS76_OsmiumCoin.

OsmiumCoin Coin Trading

OsmiumCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to purchase OsmiumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OsmiumCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OsmiumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

