Head to Head Analysis: Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) versus PCM (PCMI)

PCM (NASDAQ: PCMI) and Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.6% of PCM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of Overstock.com shares are held by institutional investors. 24.0% of PCM shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.2% of Overstock.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PCM and Overstock.com’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCM $2.19 billion 0.05 $3.09 million $1.08 7.92 Overstock.com $1.74 billion 0.63 -$109.87 million ($1.81) -20.66

PCM has higher revenue and earnings than Overstock.com. Overstock.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PCM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PCM and Overstock.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PCM 0 0 2 0 3.00 Overstock.com 0 0 2 0 3.00

PCM currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.35%. Overstock.com has a consensus price target of $62.50, indicating a potential upside of 67.11%. Given Overstock.com’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Overstock.com is more favorable than PCM.

Volatility & Risk

PCM has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Overstock.com has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PCM and Overstock.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCM 0.14% 11.33% 2.21% Overstock.com -6.30% -49.57% -19.40%

Summary

PCM beats Overstock.com on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PCM

PCM, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-vendor provider of technology products and solutions in the United States and the rest of Europe. The company operates through four segments: Commercial, Public Sector, Canada, and United Kingdom. It primarily sells device products, servers, storage products, network products, printers, and related accessories and devices. The company also provides managed services, cloud-based services, consulting, IT management and other IT services, and technical certifications and operational expertise in various practice areas; and selection, implementation, and IT solutions comprising security, virtualization, data services, unified communications, and infrastructure, as well as software asset management and software value-added reseller services. PCM, Inc. markets its products, services, and solutions to individuals; commercial businesses; state, local, and federal governments; and educational institutions through its sales force, e-commerce channels, and technology services teams, as well as cloud data centers, field services organizations, and online extranets. The company was formerly known as PC Mall, Inc. and changed its name to PCM, Inc. in December 2012. PCM, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc. is an online retailer and incubator of blockchain technology. Through its online retail business, the Company offers a range of price-competitive brand name, non-brand name and closeout products, including furniture, home decor, bedding and bath, housewares, jewelry and watches, apparel and designer accessories, health and beauty products, electronics and computers, and sporting goods. It operates Retail and Medici businesses. Its Retail business consists of its Direct and Partner segments. Its Other segment consists of Medici. The Company also sells various books, magazines, compact discs (CDs), digital versatile discs (DVDs) and video games. The Company sells these products and services through its Internet Websites located at www.overstock.com, www.o.co and www.o.biz. The Company’s other offerings include Worldstock Fair Trade, Main Street Revolution, Farmers Market, Pet Adoptions, Insurance and Supplier Oasis.

