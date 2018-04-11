Owens Corning (OC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Goldman Sachs

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was downgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 4th, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $69.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Goldman Sachs’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 15.02% from the company’s previous close.

OC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Seaport Global Securities upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $102.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.81.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $81.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $59.26 and a fifty-two week high of $96.52. The firm has a market cap of $8,902.92, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.07. Owens Corning had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Arnaud Genis sold 59,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $4,841,874.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ava Harter sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $92,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning is engaged in the business of composite and building materials systems, delivering a range of products and services. The Company’s products range from glass fiber used to reinforce composite materials for transportation, electronics, marine, infrastructure, wind-energy and other markets to insulation and roofing for residential, commercial and industrial applications.

