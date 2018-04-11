Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) Position Lifted by Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) by 58.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Owens-Illinois were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OI. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. 95.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OI. ValuEngine lowered Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo cut their price target on Owens-Illinois from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Vertical Research upgraded Owens-Illinois to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other news, SVP Moyano Giancarlo Currarino sold 11,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $268,808.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,539.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OI opened at $21.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3,425.26, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. Owens-Illinois has a 12 month low of $19.86 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Owens-Illinois had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Owens-Illinois will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens-Illinois declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) Position Lifted by Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/owens-illinois-inc-oi-shares-bought-by-meadow-creek-investment-management-llc-updated-updated.html.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Receive News & Ratings for Owens-Illinois Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens-Illinois and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.