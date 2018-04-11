Oxford BioMedica (LON:OXB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 4th. They currently have a GBX 16 ($0.23) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.47% from the stock’s previous close.

OXB opened at GBX 11.39 ($0.16) on Wednesday. Oxford BioMedica has a 1 year low of GBX 4.44 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 13.19 ($0.19).

In related news, insider Peter Nolan purchased 371,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £40,859.50 ($57,751.94). Also, insider Lorenzo Tallarigo purchased 22,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £2,647.92 ($3,742.64). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 503,263 shares of company stock valued at $5,580,080.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Oxford BioMedica (LON:OXB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/oxford-biomedica-oxb-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-peel-hunt-updated.html.

Oxford BioMedica Company Profile

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and produces gene and cell therapy products for the treatment of ocular, neurodegenerative, and cancer diseases in Europe and rest of world. The company operates through Partnering and R&D segments. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells in the brain and the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford BioMedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford BioMedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.