Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, March 27th. The brokerage currently has $86.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Industries, Inc. is an apparel company which designs, sources, markets and distributes products bearing the trademarks of its owned and licensed brands. Oxford’s owned brands include Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer®, Oxford Golf®, and Billy London®. The Company operates retail stores, internet websites and restaurants. The Company has granted licenses to select third parties to produce and sell certain product categories under its Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer brands. The Company also holds exclusive licenses to produce and sell certain product categories under the Kenneth Cole®, Geoffrey Beene®, and Dockers® labels. Oxford’s wholesale customers include department stores, specialty stores, national chains, warehouse clubs, and Internet retailers. “

Several other analysts have also commented on OXM. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. DA Davidson set a $71.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $76.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,270.06, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.35. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $52.54 and a twelve month high of $84.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $293.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.19 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 1,145.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after acquiring an additional 132,355 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 444.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 62,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 50,639 shares during the period. AXA raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 330.4% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 63,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 14.1% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 387,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,415,000 after acquiring an additional 47,842 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned brands, and licensed and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

