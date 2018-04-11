Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 4th. The firm presently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Instruments plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of high technology tools and systems. Its operating segment includes Nanotechnology Tools, Industrial Products and Service. Nanotechnology Tools segment includes high technology tools to characterize, analyze, manipulate and fabricate at a nano scale. Industrial Products segment develops and manufactures tools and components for industrial applications. Service segment deals with knowledgeable support services, training and refurbishment. Oxford Instruments plc is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Jefferies Group upgraded Oxford Instruments from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of OXINF stock traded down $1.70 on Wednesday, reaching $10.60. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 150. Oxford Instruments has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $14.20.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/oxford-instruments-oxinf-stock-rating-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

