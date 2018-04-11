Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) PT Raised to $34.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its price objective upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.36% from the company’s previous close.

PCRX has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BidaskClub lowered Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

PCRX opened at $36.70 on Monday. Pacira Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $26.95 and a 52-week high of $52.47. The stock has a market cap of $1,355.70, a P/E ratio of -63.28 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.96.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.46. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $79.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Pacira Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Pacira Pharmaceuticals will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

About Pacira Pharmaceuticals

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology.

