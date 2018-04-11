Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) PT Set at $44.00 by Piper Jaffray

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) has been assigned a $44.00 price objective by analysts at Piper Jaffray in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PCRX. JPMorgan Chase initiated coverage on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.88.

PCRX opened at $36.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,355.70, a P/E ratio of -63.28 and a beta of 1.77. Pacira Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $26.95 and a fifty-two week high of $52.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 6.22.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $79.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.06 million. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. Pacira Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Pacira Pharmaceuticals will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $241,000.

About Pacira Pharmaceuticals

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology.

