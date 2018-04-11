Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase in a report issued on Monday. They currently have a $43.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00. JPMorgan Chase’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PCRX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pacira Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

PCRX stock opened at $36.70 on Monday. Pacira Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $26.95 and a 1 year high of $52.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,355.70, a P/E ratio of -63.28 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.46. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $79.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Pacira Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Pacira Pharmaceuticals will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology.

