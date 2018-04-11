Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $48.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $45.00. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.79% from the company’s current price.

PCRX has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub raised Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Pacira Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacira Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $36.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,355.70, a P/E ratio of -63.28 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 6.22. Pacira Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $26.95 and a 12-month high of $52.47.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $79.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.06 million. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 14.87%. Pacira Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. analysts expect that Pacira Pharmaceuticals will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $845,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $6,144,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,266,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,812,000 after acquiring an additional 111,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $501,000.

WARNING: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/pacira-pharmaceuticals-pcrx-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-hc-wainwright.html.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.