PageGroup (MPGPF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, March 17th. The brokerage presently has a $8.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.33% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PageGroup PLC operates as a recruitment consultancy. It provides recruitment services for permanent, contract and temporary staff at clerical and qualified professional and executive levels. PageGroup PLC, formerly known as Michael Page International plc, is based in Weybridge, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised PageGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

MPGPF traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.50. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417. The company has a market cap of $2,471.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.23. PageGroup has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $7.82.

PageGroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in the United States and internationally. It offers recruitment services for executive, second/third job, technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis.

