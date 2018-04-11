Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $545.79 Million

Equities research analysts expect Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) to post $545.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $556.35 million and the lowest is $543.21 million. Palo Alto Networks posted sales of $431.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year sales of $545.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.66 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The network technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $542.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.37 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 14.74% and a negative net margin of 9.96%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PANW. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.86.

PANW stock traded down $8.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.44. 1,543,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,968. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $107.31 and a one year high of $191.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16,694.34, a P/E ratio of -82.69 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, Director James J. Goetz sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $11,448,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 1,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total transaction of $369,844.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,907.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 371,960 shares of company stock worth $58,630,739. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,130 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Green Square Capital LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 30.4% during the third quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. AXA raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 12.0% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 119,513 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $17,222,000 after purchasing an additional 12,826 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc offers a next-generation security platform. The Company’s security platform consists of three elements: Next-Generation Firewall, Advanced Endpoint Protection and Threat Intelligence Cloud. Its Next-Generation Firewall delivers application, user and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network-based cyber threats integrated within the firewall through its hardware and software architecture.

