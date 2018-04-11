Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases New Holdings in Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,624,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,327,000 after purchasing an additional 311,170 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,363,000 after purchasing an additional 70,278 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,120,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,401,000 after purchasing an additional 128,541 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,031,000 after purchasing an additional 55,404 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Investment Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 556,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,395,000 after purchasing an additional 138,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

LBRDK stock opened at $82.60 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband has a 12 month low of $80.41 and a 12 month high of $104.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97. The stock has a market cap of $14,945.63, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.39.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in cable services and wireless telecommunications businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on November 4, 2014 is headquartered on Englewood, CO.

