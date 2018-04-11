Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in Choice Hotels (NYSE:CHH)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels (NYSE:CHH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Choice Hotels by 6.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Choice Hotels by 269.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 23,830 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Choice Hotels by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Choice Hotels by 36.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 266,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,009,000 after buying an additional 71,380 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Choice Hotels by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,174,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CHH. ValuEngine raised Choice Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Choice Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase restated an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target (down from $73.00) on shares of Choice Hotels in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (down from $83.00) on shares of Choice Hotels in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.13.

CHH stock opened at $79.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Choice Hotels has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $85.35. The stock has a market cap of $4,548.14, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Choice Hotels (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $237.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.65 million. Choice Hotels had a negative return on equity of 68.40% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Choice Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.86%.

In other news, SVP John Bonds sold 14,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $1,237,470.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Jews sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $254,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,149.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,995 shares of company stock worth $4,992,967 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/paloma-partners-management-co-invests-300000-in-choice-hotels-chh-stock-updated-updated.html.

Choice Hotels Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and SkyTouch Technology segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, Cambria hotels & suites, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.