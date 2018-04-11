Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $306,000 Position in Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 430,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,938,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,384,000 after acquiring an additional 709,300 shares during the period. EnTrustPermal Partners Offshore LP bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,682,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 42,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 541,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

STWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wood & Company started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

NYSE:STWD opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Starwood Property Trust has a one year low of $19.47 and a one year high of $23.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,481.18, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.30.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.60 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 45.55% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

