Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases 3,685 Shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROST. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,999,599 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $481,468,000 after purchasing an additional 41,093 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Ross Stores by 10.7% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,533,170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $357,277,000 after acquiring an additional 532,900 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,503 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $437,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,771 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Ross Stores by 39.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,658,907 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $236,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. grew its position in Ross Stores by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 2,826,871 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $226,856,000 after acquiring an additional 17,381 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. BidaskClub upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.86.

NASDAQ:ROST traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,281,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,115. The company has a market capitalization of $29,138.21, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $85.66.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.53% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.95%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Lisa R. Panattoni sold 12,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total transaction of $991,195.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,448,150.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 59,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $4,574,733.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,652 shares of company stock worth $18,655,266 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases 3,685 Shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/paloma-partners-management-co-raises-stake-in-ross-stores-inc-rost-updated-updated-updated.html.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store regular prices primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at savings of 20% to 70% off moderate department and discount store regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.