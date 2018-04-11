Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 11,588 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 83.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,588 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridger Management LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 500,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,553,000 after purchasing an additional 116,286 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,077,000 after acquiring an additional 12,605 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 302,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,417,000 after acquiring an additional 184,202 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,851,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 211,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,819,000 after acquiring an additional 37,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $98.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9,524.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 12.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $153.99.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 545.95% and a negative return on equity of 41.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 116.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.32) earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ALNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Group set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.15.

In related news, Director Paul Schimmel sold 27,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,173,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 88,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.10, for a total transaction of $12,672,077.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,992,993.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 198,620 shares of company stock valued at $28,404,143. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of ribonucleic acid (RNA) interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The Company is focused on the use of its N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc)-conjugate platform for delivery of small interfering RNAs (siRNAs).

