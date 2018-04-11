Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 52,897 Shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its stake in TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,897 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.06% of TTM Technologies worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 169.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Leucadia National Corp acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $211,000.

Shares of TTMI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.44. The stock had a trading volume of 396,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,482. TTM Technologies has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $19.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1,540.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $739.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on TTMI shares. BidaskClub raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on TTM Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

In related news, SVP Daniel J. Weber sold 8,630 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total value of $137,130.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,901.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Kent Hardwick sold 2,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $31,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,760.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,288 shares of company stock worth $2,274,950 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments: PCB and electro-mechanical solutions (E-M Solutions). The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

